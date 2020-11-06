Kaki Okumura

How Japanese People Stay Fit for Life, Without Ever Visiting a Gym

For people stressed or intimidated by fitness culture

Kaki Okumura

Nov 6·4 min read

Image for post
Image for post
Illustrations by Kaki Okumura
Image for post
Image for post

What Exercise Looks Like in Japan

If you take a closer look as to what exercise means to Japanese people, you’ll find that exercise equates working out. But perhaps exercise can take on forms that aren’t necessarily about going to a gym and lifting weights, or going on 10km runs. Namely, perhaps the exercise we need is the kind of exercise that is weaved into our lifestyle: walking.

“The first thing we wanted was just to get people walking. Everyone can do that. You walk, you talk, you get exercise and that helps build up a sense of community,”

— Nagano, Matsumoto’s mayor, Akira Sugenoya

Most Japanese citizens live in very walkable cities where public transportation is convenient, safe, and affordable, and not many households own cars. As a consequence, when most people go to work, they walk. When people go grocery shopping, they walk. When people are going out for dinner, they walk. It’s an activity adopted every day by every generation: walking is a part of daily life like breathing is.

The Steps to Better Lifelong Health

This is not a call against working out. I love working out, and spend a few hours a week running, biking, swimming, and completing calisthenic exercises. I don’t doubt the advantages of a good sweat, and find that it boosts both my physical and mental health.

Image for post
Image for post
Image for post
Image for post
Image for post
Image for post

Written by

Kaki Okumura

Raised in Tokyo; living in the US. I care about helping others learn to live a better, healthier life. My site: www.kakikata.space 🌱

More from Kaki Okumura

